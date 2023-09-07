Thursday, September 07, 2023
Arnold recalls scary moment after open-heart surgery

News Desk
September 07, 2023
CALIFORNIA-Arnold Schwarzenegger is remembering a frightening moment that left him “freaking out” while recovering from open-heart surgery. In a YouTube video posted on Wednesday, the actor and former Governor of California said that he awoke to doctors telling him that his surgery, which was meant to be non-invasive turned into a much more serious procedure. “We made a mistake,” Schwarzenegger recalled the doctors saying to him in the YouTube video. This caused internal bleeding, he said, so his doctors had to “open me up very quickly to save my life.” Schwarzenegger said he was set to begin filming 2019’s “Terminator: Dark Fate,” the sixth installment of the “Terminator” franchise, in a few short months after the surgery, so his goal was to “shift gears” and figure out how to get out of the hospital and back on his feet. “I was in the middle of a disaster,” he said. Getting out of the hospital meant that he had to get out of his bed and start walking, Schwarzenegger reasoned. It was a task that he enlisted his friends for, saying he called them asking to come help “fire me up” and count his steps.

