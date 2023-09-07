Thursday, September 07, 2023
Askari Tower attack: ATC remands five accused in police custody

Staff Reporter
September 07, 2023
LAHORE  -   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over five ac­cused, involved in Askari Tower attack case, to police on 14-day physical remand. Earlier, the po­lice produced accused, including Sadaqat, Adnan, Mateen Khan, and Abdullah, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on completion of their identification process. The investigation officer sub­mitted that the accused were in­volved in the case and they had been identified in identification parade held in jail. He submitted that the custody of accused was required for investigations and requested for their physical re­mand. At this, the court handed over the accused to police on 14-day physical remand and directed for producing them on expiry of remand term. The Gulberg police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers over attacking Askari Tower during May-9 violence.

