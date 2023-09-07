ASP visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Chehlum

LARKANA-Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) City Larkana Atiqur Rahman Mekan on Wednesday paid a visit to various Imambargah of the city and reviewed security arrangements of Majalis and processions to be taken out during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions on September 7.

ASP Larkana City inspected security arrangements following the orders of SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan. ASP City Larkana Atiqur Rahman Mekan reviewed the security measures and held meetings with the administrators of the Imambargahs who thanked the senior police officer for ensuring elaborate security measures. He also checked security arrangements on the routes of processions.

During the visit, ASP City Larkana met the policemen posted on duty and told the policemen about their duties. Meanwhile, Larkana Police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Larkana conducted a joint search and combing operation at various places, and a joint flag march was also held across the city. The purpose of the search and combing operation is to bring the criminals and suspicious persons under the law. Larkana Police has deployed more police personnel at various places and highways including entrance and exit routes of Larkana city.