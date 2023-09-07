Balochistan Caretaker CM for early construction of 100 small dams

QUETTA - Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Ali Mar­dan Khan Domki on Wednesday stressed the early completion of the construction of 100 small dams project which would help to address the shortage of water and would bring the barren land under culti­vation. The completion of the under-construction dams should be ensured within the stipulated time and expedite the development work, he directed the relevant officials while chairing a meeting to review the progress on the development projects of the Irri­gation Department. Advisor to the Chief Minister on Irrigation Mir Danish Langau, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, and Secretary Finance were also pres­ent at the meeting. Secretary Irrigation Hafiz Abdul Majid briefed the meeting regarding the progress on the construction of dams in the province, remodeling of the Pat Feeder Canal, and expansion of the Kachhi Canal project. The meeting was told that around 800,000 acres more barren land would be brought under cultivation with the extension of the Kachhi Canal and remodeling of the Pat Feeder Canal. The CS said that the projects of the development of the com­mand areas along dams should also be completed soon, adding that no compromise would be made on the quality of construction. “The dams will not be effective until developing of its command areas,” he said. He stressed on ensuring the immediate imple­mentation of the proposed federal projects of dams in the Panjgur and Awaran districts. He said that the provincial government would take more steps to im­prove the underground water level and to solve the water availability issues in the province. Ali Mardan said, “There is a dire need to enhance the water stor­age capacity to preserve water despite using the un­derground water for agricultural purposes.”