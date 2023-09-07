CDA removes Director Land over involvement in bogus allotment worth Rs10b

ISLAMABAD-After getting a green light from the Election Commission of Pakistan, the Capital Development Authority has repatriated its Director Land over making a bogus allotment of land worth billions of rupees in Sector E-11.

Though, the multi-billion scam surfaced few days ago when two officials of land and rehabilitation directorate were suspended and inquiry was initiated against them, however, the concerned director could not be repatriated due to an ongoing embargo imposed on postings and transfers by the ECP. In a letter, the CDA had requested the Election Commission to allow it to send back said officer to the Establishment Division and after getting their node, the notification was issued on Tuesday accordingly. “Ms Sidra Anwar, an officer of BS-18 of the Pakistan Administrative Service presently posted in CDA on deputation basis is hereby repatriated to the establishment division in light of the findings of a fact finding inquiry. She is relieved from her duties and stuck off from the strength of the CDA”, the notification reads.

The lady officer is accused of allocating eight kanal of land in sector E-11 on the basis of bogus documents. The allottees had already gotten land from the CDA in 2006 and sold the land to two private housing societies in the area.

However, they again approached the CDA last year and with the help of land directorate officials successfully managed to get allotment of another piece of land fraudulently in December 2022 and also transferred to a third party.

After successfully creating third party rights, the new owner approached CDA for getting possession of land allocated fraudulently and used pressure from an anti-corruption body in this regard.

Sources informed that some of CDA officers including Deputy Commissioner Sardar Mohammad Asif, Tehsildar Mirza Saeed, Gardawar Shafique and other officers were called by the officials of the watchdog unofficially, where they were directed to issue possession letter of the land in question as soon as possible.

The CDA officers informed them that the possession letter couldn’t be issued as the land was allotted and transferred in dubious manner but they were detained and harassed for few hours in watchdogs office and later released with directions to issue possession letters immediately. Not only this but when the CDA officers did not comply with the illegal orders, some of them were summoned by the watchdog through notices in an old case to pressurise them.

Meanwhile, The Nation has learnt reliably that the name of a senior officer of a spy agency was also used to get the job done who has nothing to do with anything.

Once he got the information about misusing of his name, he spoke to Chairman CDA and the head of watchdog agency to fix the involved elements after which the civic agency came into an action and formed an inquiry committee.

The inquiry established that the land was allotted on the basis of bogus documents to the legal heirs of two affectees.

Decades ago, the affectees’ land had been acquired by the CDA and they were entitled to get an alternate piece of land. However, the affectees had already received possession of a piece of land from the CDA in 2006 in Sector E-11.

They had sold this land to two private housing societies -- Multi Professional and National Police Foundation -- operating in the same sector and the record of this transfer of land was available with the CDA’s revenue department.