Celebrating Defence Day to show solidarity with Armed Forces: Commissioner

QUETTA - Commissioner Hamza Shafaqat on Wednesday said Pakistan was created by the grace Allah Almighty and no enemy could even dare to look at it with an evil eye. He expressed these views while talking to APP on the occa­sion of Defense Day. The Commissioner said the same mistake was made on September 6, 1965, by the insidious enemy India and like cowards and it dreamed of invading Pakistan in the dark of night but the soldiers of Paki­stan’s three armed forces, land, navy and air force created an eternal story of courage and bravery for the defence of the dear motherland, and forces of enemy country were forced to flee after defeating them while the cowardly en­emy fled, leaving his corpses behind. He said that tribute was paid to the great sacrifices of the armed forces on the cel­ebration of Defence Day. The purpose of celebrating 6th September is to express solidarity and love with the armed forc­es while remembering the eternal great sacrifices of the martyrs, he said and added that these defenders of the moth­erland would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the defence of the country and the nation in any difficult situation.