Thursday, September 07, 2023
China bans use of iPhones for government officials

News Desk
September 07, 2023
NEW YORK- China has banned the use of iPhones for central government officials, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. The WSJ reports that managers have been notifying staff of the ban via chat groups or meetings. CNN has reached out to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Apple (AAPL), but has not received a response. A source who regularly deals with Chinese central government agencies told CNN that Chinese officials had already been following an unwritten rule of shunning iPhones for months despite the absence of a formal policy. The source asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the subject. Last June, CNN reported that some Chinese government ministries had banned Teslas from entering their premises over security fears. Apple CEO Tim Cook made a high profile visit to the country in March. China is a significant market and manufacturing center for the company, accounting for around 19% of its overall revenue.

