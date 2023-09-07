City administration to auction parking plazas, motorcycle stands

QUETTA - The city administration has decided to auction the designed parking plazas and motorcycle stands in the city to generate more revenue. Talking to me­dia, Commissioner, Hamza Shafqat on Wednesday said that the city adminis­tration had formulated a comprehen­sive plan to raise enough money from its own resources to ensure civic facili­ties to the masses. He said the authority would auctioned around 100 parking spots transparently and enhanced tax collection to generate more revenue from its resources which would be spent on the development of the city. The government had established park­ing plaza aimed to overcome roadside problems and provide safe parking places for the commuters. Hamza Shafqat said the Balochistan govern­ment was providing only 30 percent fund and Quetta Metropolitan Corpora­tion (QMC) had generated 20 percent amount from its own resources of its total expenditure. The QMC was facing 50 percent deficit of its monthly expen­diture, due to which, the situation was deteriorating with every passing day, he added. The commissioner said the ad­ministration would work hard to make record recoveries of taxes, charges and take strong action against corruption to improve the city’s conditions. Ham­za said that measures would be taken to bring a positive change in the city’s landscape besides multiplying its beau­ty and resolving public issues.