Thursday, September 07, 2023
CM oversees security checks for Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh

Our Staff Reporter
September 07, 2023
LAHORE  -  Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi con­ducted an extensive visit to oversee preparations for the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali bin Us­man Al Hajveri (R.A). He formally inaugurated the Mahfil-e-Sama at the Sama hall, where he attentively listened to renowned Qawwali performances. He commended the Mahfil Sama’s ambiance, with thou­sands of devoted attendees joining the occasion. In a meticulous inspection, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited food stalls and the food preparation area. He personally sampled the food intended for devotees to ensure its quality. He also sought feedback from the attendees, who expressed satisfaction with the food’s quality. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi further visited the “milk Sabil” location, examining the milk quality and distributing it among the devotees. He then proceeded to inspect the central control room of Data Darbar, meticulously reviewing security ar­rangements. In addition to overseeing preparations for the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi monitored security arrangements for Hazrat Imam Hussain’s Chehlum through screens in the control room.

LDA demolishes several illegal constructions

Our Staff Reporter

