CM vows rapid reforms in healthcare and policing

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Wednesday conducted a comprehensive four-hour inspection tour that included visits to Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital, Rangpura Police Sta­tion, and Sialkot Sambrial Road in Sialkot. During the visit, concerning issues came to light. In various wards of the hospital, distressing conditions were discovered, including dirty and blood stained bed sheets and infestations of bed bugs. The hospital’s wards were also infested with cockroaches and oth­er insects. In addition to this, there were evident is­sues such as peeling paint, inadequate cleanliness, and poorly maintained washrooms. Patients and their attendants reported incidents of mistreatment by hospital guards, in­cluding solicitation of money. Moreover, there were complaints about the requirement for certain tests to be conducted outside the hospital. Expressing his dismay at the deplorable state of the hospital, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took immediate action. He issued stern warnings to the principal and MS, di­recting them to rectify the hospital’s situation with­out delay and promptly address patient complaints. The chief minister conducted a thorough assessment of the hospital’s facilities, including the emergency ward, CT scan room, children ward, medical ward, surgical ward, TNT ward, nephrology ward, and other sections. He personally visited patients and in­quired about the quality of medical care they were receiving.