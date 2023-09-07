Commissioner directs DCs to monitor price control drive

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan division, Engi­neer Amir Khattak, directed deputy commissioners to personally monitor the price control drive.

He said the divisional administration has implemented a zero-tolerance pol­icy in price control and dengue cam­paign. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of divisional departments here on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nouman Afzal gave a brief­ing on the performance of the Multan district.

Speaking on this occasion, Com­missioner Amir Khat­tak said that they were following strict policy to provide relief to the masses under the di­rections of the Punjab government.

Strict monitoring of the performance of the health department was being done to control dengue. He directed the departments to perform their duties diligently for the implementation of good governance in practice.

PAK POST LAUNCHES EMS PLUS SERVICES FOR SOUTH PUNJAB

Pakistan Post launched Express Mail Service Plus to facili­tate customers in South Punjab within 72 hours of service delivery here on Wednesday.

Apart from 10 GPOs of South Punjab, book­ing facilities will be available in all major post offices.

Postmaster General (PMG) South Punjab Circle Zulfiqar Hasnain opened the counter for Express Mail at GPO Multan today.

Chief Postmaster Mul­tan Faiza Khalid Rao, Arif Khan Niazi, Deputy Postmaster, and oth­ers were present at the launching ceremony.

General South Punjab said that Pakistan Post was lacking fast and modern service with lesser rates than cou­rier companies.