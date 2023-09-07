Thursday, September 07, 2023
Conducting free, transparent elections prime responsibility of caretaker government, says CM

CM assures lawyers of full support to resolve their problems on top priority

September 07, 2023
QUETTA  -  A delegation of the Balochistan Bar Council, led by Advocate Rahab Khan Buledi on Wednesday met with care­taker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan Khan Domki and discussed matters related to welfare of lawyers. The chief minister assured to resolve the problems of lawyers’ community on priority and provide assistance for the training of lawyers. Talking to the delegation of the Balochistan Bar Council, Ali Mardan said that main­taining a law and order situation in the province besides, conducting free and transparent elections was the prime responsibility of the care­taker government. He said the pro­vincial government was fulfilling its responsibilities in accordance with its mandate and making ef­fective efforts to get everyone on board. The problems of the com­mon man could be solved only through justice in the society, he said adding that the dynamic and active role of the lawyers commu­nity of Balochistan was a reflection of a healthy society. The chief min­ister said that lawyers’ community played a key role in the provision of inexpensive and prompt justice to the people.

