Corps Commanders Conference recommends strong action against terrorists, facilitators

The Corps Commanders Conference, led by Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, on Thursday made the decision to take strong action against terrorists and facilitators who want to destabilise Pakistan.

The conference, held under the chairmanship of General Syed Asim Munir, assessed the current state of affairs in detail.

General Munir emphasised that the facilitators of terrorists have no place in Pakistan, and stressed the need to maintain professionalism and training of military formations during operations.

The conference also stressed to ensure the well-being and morale of soldiers.

The conference acknowledged the efforts of commanders in upholding these principles, which serve as the backbone of the Army's operational readiness.

In addition, the participants at the conference reiterated their commitment to using full force against terrorists, facilitators, and enablers who seek to disrupt Pakistan.

They also expressed full support for the country's current economic activities, particularly those under the Special Investment Facilitation Council, and vowed to protect economic stability and foreign investment.

The conference participants also paid tribute to the immense sacrifices made by the armed forces, law enforcement officers, and civilians who have laid down their lives for the safety, security, and honor of the nation.

They emphasised that Pakistan always holds the utmost respect for the martyrs of the armed forces and their families.