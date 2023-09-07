Crackdown against hoarders: Sugar prices start decreasing in Quetta

QUETTA - After the gov­ernment crackdown against hoarders across the country and the issuance NOC of sugar for Balochistan to the sugar mills of Sindh, the prices of sugar have started to decrease across the province including Quetta. In the wholesale mar­ket, a 50 kg sack of sugar has been reduced from Rs 11,000 to Rs 9,500. The wholesale price of sugar declined to Rs 190 per kg while sugar prices have started decreasing in re­tail as well. In the general mar­ket, sugar is being sold at Rs 200 to Rs 205 per kg which was earlier sold at Rs 220 per kg.