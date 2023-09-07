Thursday, September 07, 2023
CTD detains four suspects in search operation

September 07, 2023
KARACHI-The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday detained four suspects in an information based phase-wise search operation.
According to spokesman for CTD Sindh, the CTD along with the concerned police station conducted a search operation in Malir area during which 93 suspected persons were checked and their data was verified through Talash App.
Four of the suspects were handed over to Malir City police station for further verifications. The operation was conducted under the supervision of experienced and expert officers of CTD. The phase-wise search operations were initiated on September 1st, in sensitive areas of the megalopolis to nab the suspects involved in terrorism and ensure peace, which were to continue till September 6th.

