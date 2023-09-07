Cyclone leaves 21 dead in southern Brazil

BRASÍLIA-Torrential rain and winds caused by an extratropical cyclone have left at least 21 people dead in southern Brazil, officials said Wednesday, warning more flooding may be coming. The latest in a string of weather disasters to hit Brazil, it is the deadliest ever in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Governor Eduardo Leite told a news conference.

“We were deeply saddened to get the news that as the water recedes... 15 more bodies were found in the town of Mucum, bringing the death toll to 21,” he said.