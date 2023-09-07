Data Sahib's Urs to culminate with special prayers

The annual three-day Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, the patron saint of Lahore, is concluding with special prayers on Thursday night.

The last day of the event coincides with the chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

A large number of people from several parts of the country flocked to the patron saint’s shrine during the three days to pay him homage and participate in devotional activities.

The dhamal (spiritual whirling) to the beat of drum welcomes devotees to the illuminated complex. It offers the visitors moments of ecstasy.

All manner of men, women and children also invoke the saint’s blessings by partaking in rituals such as use of oil. They burn oil in clay-lamps and ‘anoint’ themselves with it in the belief that it will rid them of health issue.

They also participate in other rituals with equal zest and shower rose petals on the silk sepulcher as a mark of respect for the saint. The devotees pray and recite hymns, especially Salaam - a poetic tribute to the Prophet (Peace be upon him) - while standing at the feet of the seer.

Distribution of milk and dole-outs are an integral part of the event and symbolic of Data Sahib’s generosity as a saint.

The Urs celebrations – which are considered a cultural landmark of Lahore – culminate with special prayers. The sight of countless devotees lifting their hands for prayers is considered the best part of one’s spiritual sojourn.

