Defence Day celebrated in Sialkot

SIALKOT - Defence Day was celebrated in Sialkot like other part of the country.

On this occasion, Patron in Chief Civil Defence Tahir Kapur said that apart from Civil De­fence, Punjab Rangers, police, rescue personnel also observed the day with national fervour.

In this regard, teaching faculty along with students at Govern­ment Murray College and Gov­ernment Jinnah Islamia College during a ceremony at Fatima Jin­nah Hall, under the chairmanship of Principal Mujahid Bukhari paid tributes to the martyrs of Sept 6 war. National songs were sung and speeches were deliv­ered. A delegation of Sialkot Lies Club led by Shafqat Khawar and a delegation of Old Boys recited Fateha for martyrs of the war, under the leadership of Presi­dent Junaid aftab and Secretary Irfan Pasha.

MAN KILLS FORMER WIFE

A man allegedly killed his for­mer wife by poisoning her.

In Paktal area of police station Sabzpir, Asma was married to Shehbaz and both divorced later.

One day Shehbaz called Asma to beg a pardon from her over his past attitude and behavior. How­ever, he allegedly mixed poison in her food and killed her.

Separately, accused Mubashir, Sadaf and their three accom­plices allegedly manhandled and injured Ishraq Ikram with sticks over land dispute in Mahalla Ja­lalpura.

In Sangarpur, Najam and five other people allegedly injured Javed Iqbal’s nephews Hasnain and Usman and escaped.