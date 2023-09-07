Defence Day celebrated in Sialkot

SIALKOT - Defence Day was celebrated in Sialkot like other part of the country.
On this occasion, Patron in Chief Civil Defence Tahir Kapur said that apart from Civil Defence, Punjab Rangers, police, rescue personnel also observed the day with national fervour.
In this regard, teaching faculty along with students at Government Murray College and Government Jinnah Islamia College during a ceremony at Fatima Jinnah Hall, under the chairmanship of Principal Mujahid Bukhari paid tributes to the martyrs of Sept 6 war. National songs were sung and speeches were delivered. A delegation of Sialkot Lies Club led by Shafqat Khawar and a delegation of Old Boys recited Fateha for martyrs of the war, under the leadership of President Junaid aftab and Secretary Irfan Pasha.
MAN KILLS FORMER WIFE
A man allegedly killed his former wife by poisoning her.
In Paktal area of police station Sabzpir, Asma was married to Shehbaz and both divorced later.
One day Shehbaz called Asma to beg a pardon from her over his past attitude and behavior. However, he allegedly mixed poison in her food and killed her.
Separately, accused Mubashir, Sadaf and their three accomplices allegedly manhandled and injured Ishraq Ikram with sticks over land dispute in Mahalla Jalalpura.
In Sangarpur, Najam and five other people allegedly injured Javed Iqbal’s nephews Hasnain and Usman and escaped.