Thursday, September 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Defence Day celebrated in Sialkot

Our Staff Reporter
September 07, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -  Defence Day was celebrated in Sialkot like other part of the country. 

On this occasion, Patron in Chief Civil Defence Tahir Kapur said that apart from Civil De­fence, Punjab Rangers, police, rescue personnel also observed the day with national fervour. 

In this regard, teaching faculty along with students at Govern­ment Murray College and Gov­ernment Jinnah Islamia College during a ceremony at Fatima Jin­nah Hall, under the chairmanship of Principal Mujahid Bukhari paid tributes to the martyrs of Sept 6 war. National songs were sung and speeches were deliv­ered. A delegation of Sialkot Lies Club led by Shafqat Khawar and a delegation of Old Boys recited Fateha for martyrs of the war, under the leadership of Presi­dent Junaid aftab and Secretary Irfan Pasha.

MAN KILLS FORMER WIFE

A man allegedly killed his for­mer wife by poisoning her. 

LDA demolishes several illegal constructions

In Paktal area of police station Sabzpir, Asma was married to Shehbaz and both divorced later. 

One day Shehbaz called Asma to beg a pardon from her over his past attitude and behavior. How­ever, he allegedly mixed poison in her food and killed her. 

Separately, accused Mubashir, Sadaf and their three accom­plices allegedly manhandled and injured Ishraq Ikram with sticks over land dispute in Mahalla Ja­lalpura. 

In Sangarpur, Najam and five other people allegedly injured Javed Iqbal’s nephews Hasnain and Usman and escaped.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1693964473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023