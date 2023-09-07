Djokovic into record 47th Grand Slam semifinal at US Open

NEW YORK - Novak Djokovic powered into a record 47th Grand Slam semi­final with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over American ninth seed Tay­lor Fritz at the US Open.

Djokovic continues his push for a record-extending men’s 24th Grand Slam title in the last four against an­other home player, either 10th seed Frances Tiafoe or the up-and-coming Ben Shel­ton. The 36-year-old Djokovic is through to the semi-finals in New York for the 13th time and is now 12-0 against Americans at the US Open.

“It’s a huge opportunity ev­ery single time I step out onto the court at this age, at this stage of my life,” said Djokovic, who broke the mark he shared with Roger Federer for most major semi-final appearances. “I don’t know how many more opportunities I’ll get so I’m try­ing to enjoy it as much as I can. “I’ve played so many times on this court, so many epic match­es. I can’t wait for another in a few days’ time,” added the three-time US Open champion.

Djokovic, who will reclaim the number one ranking from Carlos Alcaraz next week, is one win away from reaching the final at all four majors in the same year for the third time in his career. He is 2-0 against 2022 US Open semi-finalist Tiafoe but has yet to face the 20-year-old Shelton.

“I will enjoy that match from the sofa with my physio and some popcorn and a nice drink - water with lemon. I will put my legs up and try to recover,” said Djokovic. “I have to be ready for whatever will come my way from the opposite side of the net. Both players are very charismatic and dynamic play­ers. It will be great to watch them play.”

Big-hitting Ben Shelton blast­ed his way past Frances Tiafoe 6-2 3-6 7-6(7) 6-2 and into the U.S. Open semifinals in an all- American match up that lived up to its blockbuster billing. With the victory the 20-year-old Shelton becomes the youngest American to reach the U.S. Open men’s last four since Michael Chang in 1992, setting up a meeting with one of the greats of the game - 23 times Grand Slam winner No­vak Djokovic.

“Feeling like I left it all out here tonight,” said the 47th ranked Shelton, who is still searching for his first ATP Tour win. “Emo­tional battle and thanks all you guys for staying so late. “Hell of an atmosphere. Thanks for pushing me over the line.”

Karolina Muchova was happy with all facets of her game as she overwhelmed Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 6-0 6-3 to set up a US Open semi­final against American Coco Gauff. Muchova, seeded 10th, smacked 32 winners and played outstanding defence to see off the 33-year-old Cirstea at Arthur Ashe Stadium and reach the last four at Flushing Meadows for the first time.