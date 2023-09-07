E-gates to be installed at New Gwadar Int’l Airport soon

GWADAR - New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) is soon to be equipped with Electronic Gates (E-gates) in line with international high-tech standards for the facilitation of passengers. This is part of the project of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to make installation of e-gates across Pakistan in phases. Other airports that will have e-gates include Islamabad, Allama Iqbal, and Jinnah International Airport. This project will be completed under the supervision of the Aviation Secretary and the Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority (DGCAA). Sources indicate that suggestions have also been obtained from different national institutions including the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), etc. Meanwhile, tenders will be sought for the E-gate project, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Wednesday. The installation of E-gates will eliminate the hassle for travelers as they don’t need to wait in queue to get boarding pass and can obtain their boarding cards through the E-gate by scanning their passport and ticket. The sources within CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) mentioned that the E-gate uses the data embedded in the Passport’s biometric chip. This new technology will provide international travel convenience to passengers.