E-gates to be installed at New Gwadar Int’l Airport soon

September 07, 2023
GWADAR   -   New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) is soon to be equipped with Electronic Gates (E-gates) in line with interna­tional high-tech standards for the facilitation of pas­sengers. This is part of the project of Pakistan Civil Avia­tion Authority (PCAA) to make installation of e-gates across Pakistan in phases. Other airports that will have e-gates include Islamabad, Allama Iqbal, and Jinnah International Airport. This project will be completed under the supervision of the Aviation Secretary and the Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority (DG­CAA). Sources indicate that suggestions have also been obtained from different na­tional institutions includ­ing the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Federal Inves­tigation Agency (FIA), etc. Meanwhile, tenders will be sought for the E-gate proj­ect, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Wednesday. The installation of E-gates will eliminate the hassle for travelers as they don’t need to wait in queue to get boarding pass and can obtain their boarding cards through the E-gate by scanning their passport and ticket. The sources within CAA (Civil Aviation Author­ity) mentioned that the E-gate uses the data embedded in the Passport’s biometric chip. This new technology will provide international travel convenience to pas­sengers.

