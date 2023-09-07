Establishment of football stadium long-standing demand of people: Mayor Wahaba

KARACHI-Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said we will soon inaugurate 22 roads in the industrial area of the SITE where we have constructed 31 roads.

The establishment of a football stadium in Manghopir was a long-standing demand of the people of the area, which has been fulfilled by the Sindh government, he said while addressing the ceremony held after the inauguration of the football stadium in Manghopir on Wednesday.

He said that the Mayor of PPP represented the entire city and the people of Karachi needed a person who could work. He said that the philosophy of PPP was to serve the people as People’s Party was a bouquet of people who speak every language and it talked about humanity. “I will contest election from Gizri, Ibrahim Haidari and Mauripur”, he said.

He said that according to the requirement of the prevailing local government law, he had decided to contest the elections from three UCs, including Gizri, Ibrahim Hydari and Mauripur. I am the representative of the city and whatever can be done to serve the city will be done definitely, he added.

Leader of PPP and former Member of National Assembly Shahida Rahmani, Town Chairman Nawaz Brohi, Mayor Karachi Representative for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, President of District Central Dil Muhammad and others were also present on this occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the magnificent football ground had been built in Manghopir with the collaboration of the Sindh government and we had fulfilled our promise because the PPP believed in the politics of service. He said we are also working to promote sports activities in Malir. We are proud of the soldiers of Pakistan Army and pay homage to all the martyrs of September 6, he added.