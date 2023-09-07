 Farhan, Baqir reach Quaid Banaspati Defence Day Tennis Tournament final 

LAHORE - Farhan Mustafa and Baqir Ali have advanced to the men’s singles final of the Quaid Banaspati Defence Day Tennis Tournament at Modern Club in Karachi. In the men’s singles semifinals, Farhan Mustafa beat Mahateer 8-2, while Baqir Ali defeated Farhan Altaf 8-1. In the ladies singles semifinal, Aiman Haris overcame Haya Yousuf 8-6. Meanwhile, in the U-17 singles semifinal, Taimoor Ansari beat Kashan Tariq 8-3 while in the girls U-17 singles final, Inaya Sayyed beat Daliah Shazim 8-6. In the U-15 singles semifinals, Hazik Areejo thumped Ismail Aftab 4-0, 4-2 and Ruhab Faisal thrashed Arsh Imran 4-0, 4-0. In the U-13 singles semifinals, Ismail Aftab beat Ansarullah 4-1, 5-3 and Ruhab Faisal downed Arsh Imran 4-2, 4-2. In the U-11 singles semifinal, Ansarullah toppled Bilal Sheikh 4-0, 4-2. The men’s doubles semifinal saw Farhan Altaf/Zubair Raja edging out Aqeel Shabbir/Murad Khan 8-6. In the U-15 doubles final, Ruhab Faisal/Ismail Aftab trounced Nibras Malik/Mahd Shehzad 4-0, 4-1. In the U-8 singles round robin matches, Azan Imran outpaced Hanzala 10-1, 10-5 while Dua Yousuf defeated Hanzala 10-4, 10-5.