 Farhan, Baqir reach Quaid Banaspati Defence Day Tennis Tournament final 

LAHORE - Farhan Mustafa and Baqir Ali have advanced to the men’s singles final of the Quaid Banaspati Defence Day Ten­nis Tournament at Modern Club in Karachi. In the men’s singles semifinals, Farhan Mustafa beat Mahateer 8-2, while Baqir Ali defeated Far­han Altaf 8-1. In the ladies singles semifinal, Aiman Ha­ris overcame Haya Yousuf 8-6. Meanwhile, in the U-17 singles semifinal, Taimoor Ansari beat Kashan Tariq 8-3 while in the girls U-17 singles final, Inaya Sayyed beat Da­liah Shazim 8-6. In the U-15 singles semifinals, Hazik Areejo thumped Ismail Af­tab 4-0, 4-2 and Ruhab Faisal thrashed Arsh Imran 4-0, 4-0. In the U-13 singles semifinals, Ismail Aftab beat Ansarul­lah 4-1, 5-3 and Ruhab Faisal downed Arsh Imran 4-2, 4-2. In the U-11 singles semifi­nal, Ansarullah toppled Bilal Sheikh 4-0, 4-2. The men’s doubles semifinal saw Farhan Altaf/Zubair Raja edging out Aqeel Shabbir/Murad Khan 8-6. In the U-15 doubles final, Ruhab Faisal/Ismail Aftab trounced Nibras Malik/Mahd Shehzad 4-0, 4-1. In the U-8 singles round robin matches, Azan Imran outpaced Hanzala 10-1, 10-5 while Dua Yousuf defeated Hanzala 10-4, 10-5.