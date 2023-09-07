FDI increases by 17.3pc in August

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country during first month of current financial year (2023-24) witnessed about 17.3 percent growth as compared to the investment of the corresponding month of last year. By the month of July 2023, the FDI reached $87.7 million against the investment of $74.8 million in same period of the last year, which was up by 17.3 percent, according to the ‘Monthly Economic Update and Outlook August 2023’, said in the report released by the Ministry of Finance and Revenue on Wednesday. The FDI received from China during the period under review was recorded at $18.0 million, Hong Kong $16.9 million and FDI received from Netherlands at $12.1 million and Switzerland $10.1 million, it added. According the report, power sector attracted highest FDI of $45.1 million (51.4 percent of total FDI), Oil and Gas Explorations $15.2 million (17.3 percent), and communication $8.0 million (9.1 percent). Meanwhile, the foreign private portfolio investment has registered a net inflow of $16.3 million during the month of July. The Foreign Public Portfolio Investment recorded a net inflow of $6.0m. The total foreign portfolio investment recorded an inflow of $22.3m during July FY2024 as against an outflow of 13.9 million last.