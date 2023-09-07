Fear-factor last impediment for seat adjustment

ISLAMABAD - The alliance of arch-rivals (PPP-PML-N), before the for­mation of Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM), was a real sur­prise for the many that actual­ly changed the political land­scape of the country. These two main parliamentary po­litical factions, nearly three years ago, with their political manoeuvring skills had got the support of nine parties in the National Assembly to stand against the then ruling party (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf).

The coalition partners had taken almost all the main po­litical decisions at the plat­form of PDM and finally made a new history by defeating Im­ran Khan in a no-confidence motion last year. This alliance practically remained intact for sixteen months in the previous government era but soon after the dissolution of the assembly cracks started appear­ing in the ranks of eleven parties’ po­litical alliance.

Though the polit­ical parties in the coalition govern­ment were claim­ing to continue its ro­mance till the elections, yet it proved a false claim. Po­litical pundits have a number of arguments about fast devel­oping cracks in the PDM. They viewed that the political enemy [PTI] of this alliance [PDM] is in hot waters, so the rest of the parties have slightly changed their mind to contest the polls without supporting each other.

With the clear indications by the top election regula­tory authority [ECP] to an­nounce the schedule of the elections, these political par­ties have initiated ‘political campaigns’ in its draw­ing rooms and soon public gatherings will be started.

These major po­litical parties, ac­cording to the po­litical pundits, still have ‘fear’ about the popularity of PTI in their minds. The decision of Nawaz Sharif to return back to the country and start the party campaign for the candidature of fourth prime minister and announcement of the elections schedule will clear the mist about future political scenar­io. The matter about seat-ad­justment hinges upon these upcoming two major political developments in the country.

It may further clear the ar­gument about seat-adjustment possibilities that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had in­vited the coalition parties in his government to sit together and ponder over the possibility of seat adjustment in the upcom­ing general elections.

He had offered this at the fare­well in honour of leaders of al­lied parties. This parleys were arranged to take the coalition parties into confidence on the appointment of caretaker prime minister. The coalition partners, at that time, had not differed with the former prime minister over this apparently politically lucrative offer. “I wholly support seat adjustment among the co­alition partners. The consulta­tions will continue for seat ad­justment in the elections,” this was the wish of Shehbaz Sharif.

Whereas, a close aide from re­ligio-political party JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had taken around a week to public­ly differ with this point. He had expressed doubt about the like­lihood of PDM parties contest­ing the next elections from a single platform, as PDM is not an election alliance.

“The PDM is not an election alliance and it is unlikely that it contests the next polls on one platform. Every party has its own manifesto. However, the parties in the PDM may go for seat-adjustment at local levels,” conveyed the PDM president to the rest of parties in their fold. With the passage of time, oth­er political parties have start­ed adopting a separate path as MQM-P is hinting to forge an al­liance with GDA against its coali­tion partner PPP in Sindh. These developments are clearly depict­ing the future political panorama about possible seat adjustments.