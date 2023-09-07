Fear-factor last impediment for seat adjustment

ISLAMABAD - The alliance of arch-rivals (PPP-PML-N), before the formation of Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM), was a real surprise for the many that actually changed the political landscape of the country. These two main parliamentary political factions, nearly three years ago, with their political manoeuvring skills had got the support of nine parties in the National Assembly to stand against the then ruling party (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf).
The coalition partners had taken almost all the main political decisions at the platform of PDM and finally made a new history by defeating Imran Khan in a no-confidence motion last year. This alliance practically remained intact for sixteen months in the previous government era but soon after the dissolution of the assembly cracks started appearing in the ranks of eleven parties’ political alliance.
Though the political parties in the coalition government were claiming to continue its romance till the elections, yet it proved a false claim. Political pundits have a number of arguments about fast developing cracks in the PDM. They viewed that the political enemy [PTI] of this alliance [PDM] is in hot waters, so the rest of the parties have slightly changed their mind to contest the polls without supporting each other.
With the clear indications by the top election regulatory authority [ECP] to announce the schedule of the elections, these political parties have initiated ‘political campaigns’ in its drawing rooms and soon public gatherings will be started.
These major political parties, according to the political pundits, still have ‘fear’ about the popularity of PTI in their minds. The decision of Nawaz Sharif to return back to the country and start the party campaign for the candidature of fourth prime minister and announcement of the elections schedule will clear the mist about future political scenario. The matter about seat-adjustment hinges upon these upcoming two major political developments in the country.
It may further clear the argument about seat-adjustment possibilities that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited the coalition parties in his government to sit together and ponder over the possibility of seat adjustment in the upcoming general elections.
He had offered this at the farewell in honour of leaders of allied parties. This parleys were arranged to take the coalition parties into confidence on the appointment of caretaker prime minister. The coalition partners, at that time, had not differed with the former prime minister over this apparently politically lucrative offer. “I wholly support seat adjustment among the coalition partners. The consultations will continue for seat adjustment in the elections,” this was the wish of Shehbaz Sharif.
Whereas, a close aide from religio-political party JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had taken around a week to publicly differ with this point. He had expressed doubt about the likelihood of PDM parties contesting the next elections from a single platform, as PDM is not an election alliance.
“The PDM is not an election alliance and it is unlikely that it contests the next polls on one platform. Every party has its own manifesto. However, the parties in the PDM may go for seat-adjustment at local levels,” conveyed the PDM president to the rest of parties in their fold. With the passage of time, other political parties have started adopting a separate path as MQM-P is hinting to forge an alliance with GDA against its coalition partner PPP in Sindh. These developments are clearly depicting the future political panorama about possible seat adjustments.