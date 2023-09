LAHORE - Fed­eral Secretary Ministry of In­terior, Abdullah Khan Sumbal passed away in Lahore. The de­ceased was seriously ill for last four days. Federal Secretary In­terior Abdullah Sumbal passed away due to heart attack in La­hore.He was being shifted to the hospital due to his health deteri­oration, but he could not survive and died on the way to hospital.

Sumbal belonged to 23rd Com­mon Training Program (CTP) of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), formerly District Man­agement Group (DMG).