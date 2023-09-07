GCISC, MoCC organise training course to address greenhouse gases issues

ISLAMABAD - A four-day training programme on strengthening the National Greenhouse Gas Inventory Management and Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) system commenced here with the aim to address pressing issues related to greenhouse gases.

The training has been organised by Global Climate-Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC), Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) and Environmental Coordination under the Third National Communication on Climate Change Project.

The training aims to address the adverse impact of greenhouse gases on the environment, and the crucial role MRV plays in combating climate change.

Greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), and nitrous oxide (N2O), are emitted into the atmosphere from various human activities, including energy production, transportation, industrial production processes, agriculture, forestry and waste. These gases trap heat, leading to the greenhouse effect, which ultimately causes global temperatures to rise. The resulting climate change leads to extreme weather events, rising sea levels, and disruptions to ecosystems, affecting both people and the planet.

Muhammad Arif Goheer, Head Agriculture & Coordination GCISC and National Greenhouse Gas Inventory Coordinator, greeting the participants informed that to tackle climate change and control greenhouse gas emissions the inventory compilation under the globally accepted standardised principles and guidelines is utmost essential. In Pakistan, the effects of greenhouse gas emissions are already evident, with statistics indicating alarming trends. Pakistan has experienced a rise in average temperatures, higher than the global average, leading to more frequent heatwaves, prolonged droughts, and erratic rainfall patterns, he added. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports that the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has reached 423 parts per million in 2023, the highest ever in at least 2 million years.

While introducing the Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV), Goheer said that it is a vital component in addressing the challenge of greenhouse gas emissions. MRV involves quantifying emissions, monitoring progress, and verifying the effectiveness of mitigation actions. Accurate MRV systems are essential to tracking progress toward international climate commitments, such as the Paris Agreement, and for making informed policy decisions.

Goheer reiterated that Pakistan is committed to comply with the obligations towards the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement. “We are very keen to find ways in which our level of ambition can be enhanced without compromising the objectives of avoiding human sufferings by climate change and sustainable development.”

Director General Climate Change in MOCC Asif Sahibzada; Baptiste Chatre, Head Climate Change in GIZ; Syed Javed Khurshid, Advisor COMSTECH; and Julien Vincent, Head of Climate Mitigation CITEPA in France also spoke on the occasion.

The participants, more than 50 representing all provinces and all sectors, in this training will gain a deep understanding of greenhouse gases, their sources, and the methodologies being used for measuring and reporting emissions accurately. They will also learn about the significance of MRV in meeting climate goals, including transparency, accountability, and effective climate action.

Such training is of paramount importance for any country seeking to combat climate change and mitigate its impacts. Enhancing national capacity in greenhouse gas inventory systems and MRV is crucial for meeting international commitments, securing funding for climate projects, and transitioning to a sustainable, low-carbon future, according to an official press release issued by GCISC.