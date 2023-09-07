Hostile measures will be met with full might, vow Armed Forces

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Services Chiefs and Armed Forces of Pakistan paid rich tribute to the martyrs, their families and war veterans on 58th Defence and Martyrs’ Day of Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Wednesday.

According to a press re­lease issued by the Inter-Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR), on 6th September 1965, it was yet again displayed that a smaller but righteous force overcame a numerically larg­er enemy with professional­ism, determination and faith. Indeed, this day and associ­ated heroics and sacrifices continue to inspire our gen­erations. The day exudes the spirit of unity and sacrifice in the defence of our moth­erland, said the ISPR. “We owe our freedom & peace to the unprecedented sacrifices of our martyrs and veterans. Pakistan Armed Forces re­main committed to ensuring the defence of motherland against all internal and ex­ternal threats,” said the me­dia wing of the military and added hostile efforts to spoil the hard-earned peace will be met with the full might of the Armed Forces, backed with the support and resolve of the people of Pakistan, InshaAllah.” Also, Caretak­er Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada in fed­eral capital to pay homage and tribute to the valiant sol­diers of the armed forces.

Speaking at a ceremony held at Pakistan monument in connection with the Defence and Martyrs Day, the prime minister said “We come here to pay tribute to valiant sons of the soil who embraced ‘Shahadat’ while ensuring the security of the nation.”

He said “our martyrs who embraced martyrdom for the sake of their people and the country can never be forgot­ten and will always remain in our hearts”. The prime minis­ter said Quran e Kareem had also specifically mentioned martyrs with great reverence.

The people, he said who in their respective times sacri­ficed their lives to safeguard their nation, country, people and laws had in fact offered their lives in the way of Allah Almighty.

Referring to the moments of martyrdom of the valiant soldiers, the prime minister said “this is the moment that appears to be a death but actual­ly it is the moment of meeting with the immortal”.

He said the way the martyrs receive peace and blessings after death, they would have been long­ing for sacrificing their lives again and again.

Meanwhile, People from all walks of life includ­ing social media users on Wednesday shared posts remembering heroes of the 1965 war on ‘Defence Day’ and paid homages to reiterate their commit­ments that the brave Pakistani nation will never compromise on its sovereignty.

Like every year, this year too, on the special oc­casion of Pakistan Defence Day, the nation has paid humble tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and saluted to all the relatives belonging to shaheeds, said a report aired by PTV news chan­nel. The nation commemorates this day as one of the proudest moments in Pakistan’s history when our Pakistani soldiers sacrificed their lives to safe­guard our freedom and protect our homeland, said a social media user while sharing a post on Instagram.

Every year, Pakistan celebrates this day and pays tribute to the Shuhada with great zeal and zest, he added. In multiple ways we honor the sacrifices of our brave heroes, said a citizen belonging to the teacher faculty in a local school.

This date, every year on September 6th, Pakistan celebrates Defence Day to honour Pakistan’s suc­cessful defence against India, which marked the end of the 1965 war, said a student of O levels.

“We entire nation are proud of our brave heroes and honors the armed forces who fulfilled their responsibilities to defend the motherland”, said a politician. “My heart goes out to all those brave families who lost their sons, brothers, fathers, husbands on September 6,” said a television actor while sharing a post on Facebook.

“Today we brave nation of Pakistan salute our heroes who laid their lives for our beloved coun­try and nation,” said a citizen working as a doctor.

“No any other nation could be as proud of their Army then the people of Pakistan”, said a young girl while paying tribute to Army officials.