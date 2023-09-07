Thursday, September 07, 2023
Ignite participates in 23rd ITCN Asia with promising startups

September 07, 2023
KARACHI-Continuing with its tradition of supporting Pakistan’s startup ecosystem, Ignite National Technology Fund, a public sector company with Ministry of IT and Telecom, participated in this year’s ITCN Asia with 16 promising startups from its network of National Incubation Centres. ITCN Asia is renowned for bringing together tech enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators to celebrate the advancements in information technology and telecommunication. 23rd ITCN Asia was held at Expo Centre Karachi from 31st August to 2nd September 2023. Dr Umar Saif, Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecom graced the inaugural session as Chief Guest. The three-day event showcases solutions with a focus on networking, knowledge-sharing, lead generation, and a series of conferences that create a learning environment for like-minded people to share knowledge and experiences.
Ignite, as a driving force behind fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Pakistan, exhibited an impressive lineup of 16 innovative start-ups that have demonstrated immense potential across various sectors. These startups have benefitted from Ignite’s incubation and acceleration programmes, receiving vital mentorship, access to resources, and networking support to fuel their growth. Ignite’s pavilion featuring 16 diverse startups and their products attracted the attention

