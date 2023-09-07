Interior secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal passes away 

ISLAMABAD - Federal Interior Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal died due to cardiac arrest on Wednes­day. According to details, Sambal was seriously ill for the last four days and was under treatment at the hos­pital. His demise occurred in Lahore while he was being transferred to the hospital due to deteriorat­ing health conditions, and he passed away during the journey. He was one of the most competent and hum­ble officers of the Pakistan Civil Service. Sumbul, who had been ailing for some time, had taken charge as the interior secretary on August 20. Sumbal had pre­viously held key positions, having served as the chief secretary of Punjab and Commissioner of Lahore. Meanwhile, Prime Minis­ter Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Wednesday condoled the demise of Secretary Interi­or Abdullah Khan Sumbal.