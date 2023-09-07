Iraqi YouTube star killed by her father

DIWANIYA -Young, vibrant and bubbly, YouTuber Tiba al-Ali became a hit with her fun-loving videos about her life. She started her channel after moving from her native Iraq to Turkey at the age of 17 in 2017, talking about her independence, her fiancé, make-up and other things. Tiba appeared happy and attracted tens of thousands of subscribers. This January she went back to Iraq to visit her family and was murdered by her father. However, the killing was not considered to have been “pre-meditated” and her father was sentenced to only six months in prison. Tiba’s death sparked protests across Iraq about its laws regarding so-called “honour killings”, the case highlighting how women are treated in a country where conservative attitudes remain dominant. Tiba built an online following of more than 20,000 subscribers - a figure which has swelled since her death. She posted videos daily and enjoyed the new lifestyle Turkey had opened up for her. In her first video in November 2021, Tiba said she moved to improve her education, but chose to stay because she enjoyed life there. According to reports, her father, Tayyip Ali, did not agree with her decision to move there - nor to marry her Syrian-born fiancé, with whom she lived in Istanbul