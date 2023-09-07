Korean delegation calls on KP energy minister

PESHAWAR - A two-member representative delegation from the Korean company LSG Hydro Power Limited, led by Director Hyun Joon Choi, called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Energy, Power, Mines, and Minerals Development, Engineer Ahmed Jan, at his office on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Korean delegation discussed matters of mutual interest with the caretaker minister, with a special emphasis on cooperation in hydropower development projects in the province. The Korean delegation also congratulated the caretaker minister for his inclusion in the current caretaker cabinet.

The caretaker minister expressed his gratitude to the Korean delegation and emphasized the significance of Korean companies’ cooperation in the province’s energy sector for its development. He stated that the province holds substantial potential for foreign investment in the hydropower sector, and they are committed to its growth.

Furthermore, he highlighted that Korean investment in this sector represents a positive step towards strengthening the bilateral ties between Korea and Pakistan. He expressed hope that Korean companies would continue to provide investment support in the future as well.