KP CS directs secretaries to hold open katchehry every month

Peshawar - Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, has directed administrative secretaries to hold monthly open public meetings (Open Katcherhy). These meetings should be advertised in advance through social media to maximize public participation. The Chief Secretary himself will conduct such meetings.

During a recent Secretaries’ Committee meeting, progress on prior decisions and various administrative matters were reviewed. The Chief Secretary stressed the importance of implementing a file tracking system and emphasized that his office would no longer accept files lacking this system. He also instructed all departments to coordinate with the Information Department to clear media payment liabilities.

The Finance Department was tasked with identifying and removing vacant, redundant posts to reduce financial burdens. Departments were encouraged to fill vacancies from the provincial surplus pool, and rules were to be amended to raise the minimum qualification for Class IV employees.