Thursday, September 07, 2023
KP Health Care Commission releases Aug report

Our Staff Reporter
September 07, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission has released its performance report for operations in August. According to the report, the Health Care Commission conducted a comprehensive review of nine major hospitals in the healthcare field during August.

This assessment covered various aspects such as diagnosis, infrastructure, treatment processes, and patient examinations.

In August, the Health Care Commission issued registration certificates to 617 healthcare centres. Moreover, the Commission successfully provided training to eight major hospitals on service provision during the same month.

