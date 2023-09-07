KP’s caretaker cabinet approves raise in minimum wages of laborers from Rs. 25000 to 32000

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker cabi­net, chaired by Chief Minister, Azam Khan here Wednesday, accorded approval for raising the minimum wage for laborers in the province from Rs.25000 to Rs.32000.

The meeting was attended by caretaker minis­ters, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and other senior officials.

The caretaker cabinet meeting discussed the agenda including matters relating to Auqaf, Local Government, Agriculture and Population Welfare Department. The cabinet also deliberated on addi­tional grant-in-aid for schools under Workers Chil­dren Education Board. The cabinet recognized the need for supplementary financial support to cover expenses related to salaries, book purchases, uni­forms and stipends for the year 2022-23 in these schools approving additional grant-in-aid to alle­viate financial constraints.

Cabinet meeting also approved the transfer of 3 kanals of land owned by Health Department in Dir Lower to Emergency Rescue Services KP. The transfer would help the establishment of Rescue 1122 station in Adanzai Tehsil of Dir Lower Dis­trict. In a bid to expedite compensation disburse­ment for damages to land, property and build­ings in Miran Shah Bazar, the cabinet approved a supplementary grant under the ongoing AIP project for affected property owners in North Waziristan district.

The cabinet granted approval for providing health professional allowances to doctors work­ing in Population Welfare Department aligning their compensation structure with doctors in De­partment of Health.