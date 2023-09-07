KUBIC’s 3Majors Private Limited wins ISF 2022-23 Award

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University Business Incubation Center (KUBIC) made a groundbreaking announcement during the Innovative Seed Fund (ISF) 2022-23 Award Distribution Ceremony. The event, held at the Pak China Center in Islamabad, witnessed KUBIC’s incubated startup, 3Majors Private Limited, clinch the prestigious ISF Award. This accolade, accompanied by a $35,000 grant for their seed round, was confirmed in a press release on Wednesday.

The press release added that the ISF Award Distribution Ceremony was jointly organized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the World Bank, i2i, and the Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project. This event marks a significant milestone in fostering partnerships between academic institutions and startups, which are instrumental in driving innovation and sustainable solutions within Pakistan’s education sector.

It’s important to note that 3Majors Private Limited is a dynamic startup incubated at Khyber Medical University Business Incubation Center (KUBIC). Their mission revolves around transforming the medical education sector by establishing a digital infrastructure that facilitates a seamless shift from traditional paper-based exams to an eco-friendly, efficient digital platform.

3Majors Private Limited is committed to revolutionizing the educational landscape by constructing the essential technological infrastructure for a complete transition from traditional paper-based examinations to a comprehensive digital platform. Their vision perfectly aligns with the broader objectives of reducing the environmental footprint associated with conventional exam preparation and assessments.

Amid these developments, the Vice-Chancellor of KMU, Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq, expressed his perspective, stating, “We firmly believe that the future of education is rooted in digital innovation, and 3Majors is leading the charge in this transformative journey.” He went on to say, “The ISF Award serves as a testament to their dedication to reducing the environmental impact of paper-based exams while advancing the quality of medical education.”