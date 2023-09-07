Thursday, September 07, 2023
LDA demolishes several illegal constructions

Staff Reporter
September 07, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   La­hore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday partially demolished several illegal prop­erties, during an anti-encroach­ment operation on Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, and Shadman areas. The action was taken on directions of Commissioner Lahore and D.G. LDA Muham­mad Ali Randhawa while Ad­ditional D.G. Housing Captain (R) Shah Mir Iqbal supervised the operation. LDA teams de­molished structures violating approved maps near Canal Road Grid Station, in Fateh Garh Canal Road, illegal com­mercial structures were par­tially demolished. In Harbans­pura Canal Road and Ferozepur Road, unauthorized alterations/additions, illegally constructed basement were removed.

