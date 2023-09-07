LHC disposes of plea against Parvez Elahi’s arrest

LAHORE - The La­hore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a pe­tition filed for production and release of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Ela­hi after terming it infructuous. The court also issued a show-cause notice to chief commis­sioner Islamabad over non-ap­pearance and sought a reply within seven days, besides di­recting the registrar office to prepare a separate case file for action against the officials. Jus­tice Mirza Viqas Rauf heard the habeas corpus petition filed by Qaisara Elahi, wife of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, for production and release of her husband. Ad­vocate general Islamabad ap­peared before the court, during Wednesday’s proceedings, and submitted that Islamabad’s po­lice chief and chief commis­sioner could not appear as they were set to appear before the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court respectively.