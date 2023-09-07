LHC disposes of plea against Parvez Elahi’s arrest

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed for production and release of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi after terming it infructuous. The court also issued a show-cause notice to chief commissioner Islamabad over non-appearance and sought a reply within seven days, besides directing the registrar office to prepare a separate case file for action against the officials. Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf heard the habeas corpus petition filed by Qaisara Elahi, wife of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, for production and release of her husband. Advocate general Islamabad appeared before the court, during Wednesday’s proceedings, and submitted that Islamabad’s police chief and chief commissioner could not appear as they were set to appear before the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court respectively.