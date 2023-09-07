Thursday, September 07, 2023
MD BoK lauds Khyber Eye Foundation’s services

Our Staff Reporter
September 07, 2023
Peshawar  -  Muhammad Ali Gul Faraz, the Managing Director of the Bank of Khyber (BoK), visited the Khyber Eye Foundation on Wednesday and expressed his appreciation for the hospital’s remarkable work.

He was warmly welcomed by the distinguished Life Patron of the hospital, Prof. Dr. Daud Khan, Chairman Adnan Jalil, and other esteemed members of the Board of Directors and administrators.

During his visit, MD Mr Faraz expressed his deep appreciation for the hospital’s remarkable work. He mentioned that he had heard many praises about the hospital from his close friends, and visiting it had solidified his belief in the Khyber Eye Foundation as a prestigious institution.

Mr Faraz commended the Khyber Eye Foundation for its philanthropic efforts, emphasizing the fact that the hospital provides free medical care to underprivileged individuals in the region. Expressing his gratitude, Mr Faraz thanked all the present board members.

He emphasized his dedication to supporting the hospital’s progress, assuring them of his continuous presence to address any issues that may arise.

