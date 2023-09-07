Nation united alongside armed force to thwart ‘evil designs’ against Pakistan: Mushaal

RAWALPINDI - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Hu­man Rights, Mushaal Mul­lick here on Wednesday said that nation stands united alongside armed forces to thwart ‘evil designs’ against Paksitan. While paying rich tributes to the martyrs of the armed forces, she said that the entire nation stood unit­ed alongside the country’s armed forces to thwart ‘evil designs’ against Pakistan’s prosperity and integrity. Ad­dressing the participants after hockey match played at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium Saidpur road, she said that the nation marked its 58th Defence Day to com­memorate the sacrifices of the martyrs of 1965 war. She further said that the martyrs who embraced shahadat for the sake of the country could never be forgotten and would always remain in the hearts of the people. Pakistan De­fense Day (September 6) is celebrated every year to pay homage to the martyrs, she said adding, the martyrs of 1965 war rendered supreme sacrifices for the defence of the country and the people. The advisor said that the Defence Day was a day to re­member the sacrifices of the armed force which renewed the pledge to the sacrifices our lives for the defense of the motherland. She said, “On September 6, 1965, our brave armed forces along with the entire nation crushed the evil intentions of the enemy and made a history by showcas­ing real patriotism, national unity and courage.” “Septem­ber 6 is a historic day for the nation when our armed forc­es made it clear to the enemy that the Pakistani nation and its armed forces are always ready to protect its mother­land,” she added.