Thursday, September 07, 2023
New Chinese envoy arrives in Islamabad

STAFF REPORT
September 07, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   New Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong arrived in Islamabad yesterday to assume the charge. The Chinese embas­sy shared the development on social medial platform X. It said the new envoy was warmly wel­comed by Pakistani officials and representatives of the Embas­sy. “Ambassador Jiang is com­mitted to strengthening Chi­na-Pakistan ironclad friendship and all-weather strategic coop­eration,” it said. In late July, Chi­na had nominated Jiang Zaidong as the new ambassador to Pa­kistan. He is a senior official at China’s Ministry of Foreign Af­fairs and an experienced diplo­mat. The post of a permanent Chinese ambassador to Pakistan was vacant for over six months since the return of former am­bassador Nong Rong to China. Pang Chunxue, Charge d’ Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Paki­stan, had been performing her duties as an acting ambassador.

LDA demolishes several illegal constructions

STAFF REPORT

