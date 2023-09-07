Thursday, September 07, 2023
New city police chief assumes office

APP
September 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Newly-appointed Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind assumed the office as City Police Chief on Wednesday.
Upon his arrival at the Karachi Police Office (KPO), he was welcomed by the ADIG Administration and other senior officers. A smartly turned-out contingent of police personnel presented salutes. On the occasion, the new Additional IGP Karachi exchanged command stick with the outgoing Additional IGP Karachi Javed Odho.
Karachi Police Chief Khadim Hussain Rind previously held the post of Additional IGP - Special Branch Sindh. Khadim Hussain Rind and other senior officers bid farewell to the outgoing Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho.

