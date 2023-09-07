PAC organizes photo exhibition to mark Defence Day

Rawalpindi-Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Wednesday organized a photo exhibition to mark Pakistan Defence and Martyrs Day.

Director of PAC Waqar Ahmad along with Naheed Manzoor was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony.

While addressing the ceremony, Naheed Manzoor said that the September War had a memorable place in our history as a symbol of unwavering national determination, professionalism, a spirit of patriotism and sacrifice.

“Pakistan Defense Day warms hearts, instils enthusiasm and refreshes faith and we salute the martyrs who laid down their lives for the defence of the country”, she added. Naheed said that the nation’s sons fought fearlessly against the enemy and created a bright chapter in history, adding in the war of 1965, the people fought alongside the Pakistan Army.

“We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to defend our beloved motherland, and maintain its independence and sovereignty,” she added.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that Defense and Martyrs Day reminds us of the unparalleled courage and bravery of the armed forces and the nation.

He said that the armed forces and the nation crushed the evil intentions of the enemy on September 6, 1965. “The entire nation defeated the enemy’s aggression by the side of Pakistan’s forces and we salute the unparalleled bravery and sacrifices of martyrs and Ghazis,” he added.

Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA) also organized competitions of tableaus, speeches and national songs to pay tribute to the martyrs.

In tableau competitions, Paragon School was first, City Lyceum was second, District Public Schools for Girls was third and District Public School for Boys was fourth. Guidance School, District Public School, The Grammar School and Uzma Model School won first, second, third and fourth prizes in the national song competitions. Uzma Public School stood first, Bright Mind School stood second, Aim Educational System stood third and The Guidance School stood fourth in the speech competitions.

APPSMA North Punjab President Abrar Ahmed Khan and Director PAC Waqar Ahmed distributed shields and certificates of appreciation to the schools that won positions.

A large number of students from the twin cities participated in the competitions.