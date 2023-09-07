Pakistan Defence Day celebrated with zeal in Balochistan

QUETTA - The Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan was celebrated with enthusiasm in respective areas of Balochistan on Wednesday. The day dawned with the recitation of the Holy Quran and special prayers for the prosperity of Pakistan in all mosques throughout the province. Officers of Pak Army, Frontier Corps, Police and Levis Force while offering Fateha for the fallen heroes of the nation laid floral wreath at different Yadgar-e-Shuhada set up in various districts of the province. Rallies were taken out in respective districts including Quetta to par rich tribute to martyrs on the Defence Day. Likewise, different ceremonies were held in various districts including Panjgur, Killa Abdullah, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Pishin, Kharan, Nushki, Taftan, Gwadar, Naseerabad, Jafarrabad, Dera Bugti, Chaman,and other district to celebrate the Defence Day with enthusiasm. Participants in the ceremonies paying homage to the martyrs and Ghazis highlighted the sacrifices rendered by the Armed forces. In the programs held in connection with the Defence Day different stalls were set up to portray army’s role in defending the motherland and nation building. Students of various schools also performed tableaus prepared in connection with the Defence Day. Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said in his message on the occasion of Pakistan Defense Day that the Defense Day was a historic day when our forces uprooted the enemy’s steps and became a leaden wall to defend the motherland.