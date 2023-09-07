Pakistan’s Consulate General in Jeddah celebrates 58th Defence Day

JEDDAH - The Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah hosted a ceremony at its premises to commemorate the 58th Defence Day of Pakistan. This event served as a poignant tribute to the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives in service to Pakistan. Represen­tatives from diverse segments of the Pakistani Com­munity, as well as the three branches of the Armed Forces, attended the ceremony to pay homage to the courage and bravery of the Pakistani forces during the 1965 war. The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the rendi­tion of the National Anthems of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. This symbolic gesture aimed to emphasize the strong bond between the two brotherly nations. Special messages from the President and Prime Min­ister of Pakistan were read out, underscoring the significance of this day and recognizing the immea­surable sacrifices made by the soldiers.

Special songs dedicated to Pakistan’s armed forces were screened to evoke pride and unity. Furthermore, a thought-provoking documentary was screened, shedding light on the indomitable commitment and dedication of Pakistan’s Armed Forces to safeguard the motherland. In his re­marks, the Consul General of Pakistan expressed profound gratitude for the sacrifices of the brave soldiers and paid tribute to the martyrs and their resilient families. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwav­ering commitment to overcoming challenges and emphasized the importance of fostering strong in­ternational relationships to address global issues effectively. The significance of the day was further accentuated by heartwarming speeches delivered by school children, who passionately highlighted the sacrifices made by the armed forces. Their words resonated with the audience, strengthening the spirit of unity and patriotism. The ceremony culminated with collective prayers for the martyrs of Pakistan, seeking eternal peace for their souls.