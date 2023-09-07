PCB unveils 2023-24 men’s seven domestic cricket season tournaments schedule

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday unveiled the schedule for seven tournaments which includes two U19 tournaments in the upcoming 2023-24 men’s domestic crick­et season.

The schedule of the department tournaments will be announced in due course. The 2023-24 cricket season will commence with 29 matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy start­ing on September 10 and con­cluding on October 26. The eight-team regional tournament will begin at Gaddafi Stadium, with Lahore Region Whites facing Lahore Region Blues on Sunday, September 10 while the other first-round matches include Pe­shawar Region vs Karachi Re­gion Whites at Abbottabad Stadi­um, Faisalabad Region vs Multan Region at Shoaib Akhtar Stadium KRL Rawalpindi and FATA Re­gion vs Rawalpindi Region at Pindi Cricket Stadium. The final will also be staged at the iconic Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 22 to 26.

The non-first-class tourna­ment, Hanif Mohammad Trophy, will also start concurrently with Quaid-e-Azam trophy on Sep­tember 10, featuring 10 regions in two groups. The top two sides from each group at the end of the group stage will qualify for the Su­per 4 stage, where each team in that stage will play three matches. At the end of the Super 4 stage, the top side will qualify for next year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The matches of the Hanif Mo­hammad Trophy will be played in Mirpur, Multan, Muzaffarabad, and Rahim Yar Khan. The one-day tournaments, Pakistan Cup and Hanif Mohammad Cup, will follow the conclusion of the red-ball tournaments, both starting on November 1. Pakistan Cup will be hosted in Abbottabad, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi. The semi-finals will be played on No­vember 16 and 17 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, while the final will take place on November 19 at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the Hanif Moham­mad Cup will begin on Novem­ber 1 and will be hosted in AJK, Faisalabad, Multan, and Rahim Yar Khan. Like the Hanif Moham­mad Trophy, the winner of the Hanif Mohammad Cup will be the side topping the Super 4 stage.

The two-leg National T20 will be held in Karachi from Novem­ber 24 to December 10. In the first leg, all 18 regional sides will compete to qualify for the Super 8, which will be played from De­cember 1 to 8. The semi-finals of the tournament will be played on December 9, while the final will take place the next day. The venue for the three knockout matches will be Karachi’s Na­tional Bank Stadium.

Meanwhile, the two U19 tour­naments – National U19 Champi­onship (three-day) and National U19 Cup (one-day) will take place from 15 September to 13 November. Both tournaments will be held simultaneously, with a one-day gap between both for­mats in every round.

The 18 regions will be divided into three groups, with the top team of each group qualifying for the triangular stage. The top two sides from the triangular stage will play the final of the National U19 Championship at the Rana Naveed Academy in Sheikhupura from 10 to 13 November. The fi­nal of the National U19 Cup will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on 26 October.