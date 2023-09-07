PDMAs, IRC join hands for climate resilience initiatives

Karachi - For strengthening of climate resilience initiative, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Sindh and Balochistan have announced their collaborative initiative with the International Rescue Committee to promote resilience in the aftermath of floods. This groundbreaking endeavour is set to drive climate action and preparedness to new heights, reinforcing collective commitment to building a resilient and disaster-resilient future.

The IRC is spearheading this collaborative effort, in partnership with the PDMAs of Sindh and Balochistan. The event served as a platform for experts, officials, and stakeholders to discuss vital topics related to climate change, emergency preparedness, and response.

Shabnam Baloch, Country Director, IRC, in her opening remarks on the occasion underscored a pressing reality that resonates across the globe: the urgency of investing in climate-resilient interventions. She emphasized that the battle against climate change necessitates a collective effort, both nationally and globally. She stressed on the need of unity, cooperation, and concerted action to combat the challenges that lie ahead.

The event featured a panel discussion that delves into the needs and priorities within the provinces and districts, exploring strategies for resilience building and charting a way forward.

Jahanzeb Khan, DG PDMA Balochistan, said it is inspiring to see NDMA, PDMAs and the IRC coming together to find solutions that will protect our communities. He also said that climate change is a dynamic phenomenon, and its effects are becoming increasingly unpredictable and severe with each passing year. As a result, it is imperative to adapt contingency plans to account for these changing dynamics.

Abdul Qadir, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Qambar, brought to light the critical necessity of relief activities in rural areas, particularly in the context of floods.

Basheer Ahmed Bangulzai, Commissioner Naseerabad, Balochistan shared, “In the context of flood relief activities in rural areas, considering alternative livelihoods is a crucial component.

Imdad Hussain Siddiqui, Director Operations, PDMA Sindh, remarked this collaborative endeavour will enhance our ability to respond effectively to emergencies. The insights shared today will undoubtedly guide us in our efforts to protect the people of Sindh.