PFA launches campaign against multiple frying of used cooking oil

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Au­thority (PFA) has commenced a door-to-door awareness campaign to discourage multiple frying of used cooking oil at domestic level. PFA Direc­tor General Raja Jahangir Anwar inaugurated the awareness campaign from GOR 2 here on Wednes­day. He said that the purpose of the campaign was to brief citizens about the effects of substandard, low quality and used cooking oil on human health. He said that two teams consisting of 20 nutrition­ists will give door-to-door awareness to citizens about the proportional use of cooking oil and ghee. He said that PFA’s teams have delivered its mes­sage to 186 houses in a day whereas PFA will cover 4,430 houses in all GORs in the next 25 days. He informed that worldwide per capita consumption of cooking oil is 3-5kg per year whereas Pakistan consume 24kg per capita in a year that is alarming situation for Pakistan.