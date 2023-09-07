Thursday, September 07, 2023
PFB conducts Defence Day baseball match

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 07, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - A baseball match between Paki­stan Green and Pakistan White teams was organized by the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) in commemoration of Pakistan Defence Day at the Is­lamabad Baseball Stadium. 

The event was graced by the presence of Col Sadaf Akram, who graced the Defence Day ceremony as chief guest and in­augurated the match to inspire the athletes. Among the distin­guished guests of honor were Moazzam Khan Klair, Mian Riz­wan and Nasir Mahmand. 

During this significant oc­casion, PFB President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah emphasized the importance of remember­ing the sacrifices made by our armed forces and various or­ganizations in securing our na­tion. He encouraged the com­mitment to safeguarding and developing the country for fu­ture generations. 

Fakhar also highlighted the progressive trajectory of base­ball in Pakistan, as evidenced by the ongoing national male and female camp at the Paki­stan Sports Complex in Islam­abad. This development signi­fies Pakistan’s bright future in the realm of baseball, both in Asia and on the global stage

