PFB conducts Defence Day baseball match

LAHORE - A baseball match between Pakistan Green and Pakistan White teams was organized by the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) in commemoration of Pakistan Defence Day at the Islamabad Baseball Stadium.
The event was graced by the presence of Col Sadaf Akram, who graced the Defence Day ceremony as chief guest and inaugurated the match to inspire the athletes. Among the distinguished guests of honor were Moazzam Khan Klair, Mian Rizwan and Nasir Mahmand.
During this significant occasion, PFB President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by our armed forces and various organizations in securing our nation. He encouraged the commitment to safeguarding and developing the country for future generations.
Fakhar also highlighted the progressive trajectory of baseball in Pakistan, as evidenced by the ongoing national male and female camp at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad. This development signifies Pakistan’s bright future in the realm of baseball, both in Asia and on the global stage