PM directs to expedite privatisation of loss making state-owned enterprises

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister An­waarul Haq Kakar Wednes­day directed that a nation­al industrial policy should be formulated as soon as possi­ble to spur economic growth and increase industrial pro­duction. He issued the direc­tive during a briefing on the performance and targets of Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of Industries and Production. The prime min­ister asked the relevant of­ficers to increase the contri­bution of industries in the gross domestic product of Pakistan from the present 12 percent to optimum capaci­ty through formulation of an effective strategy. He said Pa­kistan should be made a hub of trade, transportation and transhipment by taking ad­vantage of its unique geo­graphical location.

He instructed that a train­ing programme should be held for the business com­munity and the logistics com­panies to make them aware about the international road transport system.

The PM said the process of privatisation of the loss mak­ing state-owned enterpris­es should be expedited. He was told about the perfor­mance of the officers posted abroad for enhancing trade and investment of Pakistan. It was informed that economic partnership with the Central Asian states would be part of the strategy to increase ex­ports. Consultations were continuing with the stake­holders for the establishment of Land Port Authority. The meeting was also told about the different aspects of the re­cently approved policy for lo­cal manufacturing of mobile handsets. It was informed that in the next two years, four million handsets would be locally manufactured which would reduce the im­port bill and increase exports. The PM was also apprised of the steps to streamline the exports of gemstone prod­ucts. PM Kakar said a train­ing programme about the use of modern technology should be arranged for upgrading skills of local craftsmen in or­der to increase their capacity for gemstone exports. In the sector, two billion dollars of exports were expected in the next two years.

‘SWIFT PRIVATISATION OF LOSS-MAKING SOES’

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar also Wednesday reiterating his government’s priority to widen the tax net, instructed all the relevant departments to work collectively for bring­ing in tax reforms.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the mat­ters pertaining to the Federal Board of Revenue and Priva­tisation Division, emphasised the need to improve coordina­tion between federal and pro­vincial governments to car­ry out tax documentation. He said that the FBR was an im­portant component of the government machinery. He instructed the authorities con­cerned to fulfill the legal obli­gations to accelerate the pri­vatisation of loss-making state-owned enterprises and asked all the federal ministries to cooperate with the privati­sation division. In the briefing, the prime minister was told that the FBR was determined to achieve the tax collection target of Rs 9,415 billion. The Board had collected Rs 538 bil­lion in July this year against the target of Rs 534 billion, and Rs 669 billion in August against the target of Rs 648 billion. It was told that the domestic tax collection had witnessed an in­crease of 38.7 percent during 2023-24 comparing the pre­vious year. The prime minis­ter was told that digital tools were also being used to en­hance the tax-to-GDP ratio and the FBR’s database was also being linked with other de­partments. The FBR was also striving to achieve the target of including another one mil­lion taxpayers in the tax net as 182,000 new taxpayers had already been added this year. The prime minister was told that the scope of Point of Sales system was being expanded to more cities and retailers. The efforts are being made to add another 20,000 new re­tailers in the PoS this year, be­sides formulating a strategy on Transit Trade Management System.

It was told that work on the Customs digitalisation was underway and Pakistan Sin­gle Window system was be­ing linked with more gov­ernment institutions. The Privatisation Division was working to improve work­ing and service delivery of government corporations by utilising the capabilities of the private sector. Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Sham­shad Akhtar, Advisor Ahad Cheema, federal secretaries of finance, aviation and pri­vatisation, FBR chairman and relevant senior officers at­tended the meeting.

‘All possible support to IT ministry to expand exports’

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday, appreciating the measures taken by the IT Ministry to reform the telecom and IT sector, assured that the care­taker government would provide all possible support to the ministry for expand­ing the IT exports. He was chairing a meeting to review the steps taken by the Minis­try for Information Technolo­gy to enhance the IT exports by over $5 billion by bring­ing reforms in the sector. The prime minister expressed the hope that the measures would help improve the na­tional economy, besides cre­ating more employment op­portunities in the sector, and earning valuable foreign ex­change reserves. He was in­formed about the plan being executed by the ministry for increasing the IT exports and the measures taken for devel­opment of the sector.

It was told that the ministry was working to bring all the government services at fed­eral level under one umbrel­la by digitizing them, which would enable the govern­ment to improve the tax col­lection system and identify the evaders. Furthermore, the complete digitization of economy was also underway.

It was further apprised that it would be made mandatory for all the university students across the country to get the IT training of international stan­dard. “This measure will help increase the skilled workforce of international standard in the IT sector by over 200,000 that will in turn raise the IT ex­ports to $5 billion.” The prime minister was informed that the ministry was taking mea­sures to provide training and facilities to the free lancers, in­cluding easy inflow of their re­mittances. The measures in­clude interest-free loans to the private sector for the provision of co-working spaces, access of freelancers to internation­ally popular payment service providers and provision of fast speed Internet facility. “These measures will help increase the exports of IT sector by $3 billion,” the meeting was told. It was further informed that the government was also taking steps for easy access to loans and investment for i-startups, due to which ex­ternal investment of $1 bil­lion was expected in the next six months.