PM directs to expedite privatisation of loss making state-owned enterprises

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar Wednesday directed that a national industrial policy should be formulated as soon as possible to spur economic growth and increase industrial production. He issued the directive during a briefing on the performance and targets of Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of Industries and Production. The prime minister asked the relevant officers to increase the contribution of industries in the gross domestic product of Pakistan from the present 12 percent to optimum capacity through formulation of an effective strategy. He said Pakistan should be made a hub of trade, transportation and transhipment by taking advantage of its unique geographical location.
He instructed that a training programme should be held for the business community and the logistics companies to make them aware about the international road transport system.
The PM said the process of privatisation of the loss making state-owned enterprises should be expedited. He was told about the performance of the officers posted abroad for enhancing trade and investment of Pakistan. It was informed that economic partnership with the Central Asian states would be part of the strategy to increase exports. Consultations were continuing with the stakeholders for the establishment of Land Port Authority. The meeting was also told about the different aspects of the recently approved policy for local manufacturing of mobile handsets. It was informed that in the next two years, four million handsets would be locally manufactured which would reduce the import bill and increase exports. The PM was also apprised of the steps to streamline the exports of gemstone products. PM Kakar said a training programme about the use of modern technology should be arranged for upgrading skills of local craftsmen in order to increase their capacity for gemstone exports. In the sector, two billion dollars of exports were expected in the next two years.
‘SWIFT PRIVATISATION OF LOSS-MAKING SOES’
PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar also Wednesday reiterating his government’s priority to widen the tax net, instructed all the relevant departments to work collectively for bringing in tax reforms.
The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the matters pertaining to the Federal Board of Revenue and Privatisation Division, emphasised the need to improve coordination between federal and provincial governments to carry out tax documentation. He said that the FBR was an important component of the government machinery. He instructed the authorities concerned to fulfill the legal obligations to accelerate the privatisation of loss-making state-owned enterprises and asked all the federal ministries to cooperate with the privatisation division. In the briefing, the prime minister was told that the FBR was determined to achieve the tax collection target of Rs 9,415 billion. The Board had collected Rs 538 billion in July this year against the target of Rs 534 billion, and Rs 669 billion in August against the target of Rs 648 billion. It was told that the domestic tax collection had witnessed an increase of 38.7 percent during 2023-24 comparing the previous year. The prime minister was told that digital tools were also being used to enhance the tax-to-GDP ratio and the FBR’s database was also being linked with other departments. The FBR was also striving to achieve the target of including another one million taxpayers in the tax net as 182,000 new taxpayers had already been added this year. The prime minister was told that the scope of Point of Sales system was being expanded to more cities and retailers. The efforts are being made to add another 20,000 new retailers in the PoS this year, besides formulating a strategy on Transit Trade Management System.
It was told that work on the Customs digitalisation was underway and Pakistan Single Window system was being linked with more government institutions. The Privatisation Division was working to improve working and service delivery of government corporations by utilising the capabilities of the private sector. Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Advisor Ahad Cheema, federal secretaries of finance, aviation and privatisation, FBR chairman and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.
‘All possible support to IT ministry to expand exports’
Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday, appreciating the measures taken by the IT Ministry to reform the telecom and IT sector, assured that the caretaker government would provide all possible support to the ministry for expanding the IT exports. He was chairing a meeting to review the steps taken by the Ministry for Information Technology to enhance the IT exports by over $5 billion by bringing reforms in the sector. The prime minister expressed the hope that the measures would help improve the national economy, besides creating more employment opportunities in the sector, and earning valuable foreign exchange reserves. He was informed about the plan being executed by the ministry for increasing the IT exports and the measures taken for development of the sector.
It was told that the ministry was working to bring all the government services at federal level under one umbrella by digitizing them, which would enable the government to improve the tax collection system and identify the evaders. Furthermore, the complete digitization of economy was also underway.
It was further apprised that it would be made mandatory for all the university students across the country to get the IT training of international standard. “This measure will help increase the skilled workforce of international standard in the IT sector by over 200,000 that will in turn raise the IT exports to $5 billion.” The prime minister was informed that the ministry was taking measures to provide training and facilities to the free lancers, including easy inflow of their remittances. The measures include interest-free loans to the private sector for the provision of co-working spaces, access of freelancers to internationally popular payment service providers and provision of fast speed Internet facility. “These measures will help increase the exports of IT sector by $3 billion,” the meeting was told. It was further informed that the government was also taking steps for easy access to loans and investment for i-startups, due to which external investment of $1 billion was expected in the next six months.