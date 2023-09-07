PM Kakar urges joint efforts to purge society of intolerance

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has emphasised collective efforts to rid society of intolerance and foster brotherhood.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Bohra community, headed by Shahzada Hussain Burhanuddin, in Islamabad on Thursday.

The prime minister said religious tolerance and harmony are the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which are the foundation of Pakistan's ideology and provide us guidance to move forward.



Acknowledging the services of the Bohra community in various sectors including social, welfare, educational and economic fields, he directed the authorities concerned to cooperate with the community and provide them with all facilities.

On the occasion, the delegation apprised the prime minister of various ongoing projects of the Bohra community, especially an under construction hospital for the treatment of heart diseases in Karachi.

